YES’ vet to attend Rock Hall ceremonies after all..

Rick Wakeman Changes His Mind About Attending RRHOF Ceremony>On his official website, Wakeman writes, “I am very pleased to announce that as the Hall of Fame have now agreed to present Chris Squire’s wife with a posthumous award acknowledging his massive contribution to YES, I have agreed to attend the induction ceremony in New York to both stand proudly with my fellow band mates Jon and Trevor and also watch Chris’s wife Scottie collect this well deserved award on his behalf.”
