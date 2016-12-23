Ulrich ORION MUSIC + MORE Festival

BlabberMouth.net reports – “Lars Ulrich says that METALLICA is hoping to bring back its Orion Music + More festival during the touring cycle for the band’s latest album, “Hardwired… To Self-Destruct”.

The drummer’s comments come a year after METALLICA frontman James Hetfield said that the band “lost millions” of dollars by staging Orion, making it highly unlikely the band would get involved in such a project ever again.”

