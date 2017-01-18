Twisted Sister’s Refusal to Allow Trump Campaign’s Use of ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’

Jay Jay French loves it! He loves it all, but what he doesn’t love is that the Trump Administration wants to use the Twisted Sister classic “We’re Not Gonna Take It” for their theme song this inauguration season. Front man Dee Snider is OK with it however but after controversy spilled over in the Twisted Sister fandom and Band member personal lives. Ultimately band members weren’t comfortable with Trump or any other candidate waving their song as a banner.

