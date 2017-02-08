Third Slipknot Member to Have Spinal Surgery

“Guitarist Mick Thomson is now the third member of the masked troupe to undergo spinal surgery since June of last year. “Thomson revealed that he had ‘recently joined the cyborg club,’ uploading a split image of the X-ray on his neck, showing where the repair work was done.” reports LoudWire.com

Read More: Slipknot’s Mick Thomson Has Spinal Surgery | http://loudwire.com/mick-thomson-third-slipknot-member-spinal-surgery-within-year/?trackback=tsmclip

Editorial credit: Yulia Grigoryeva / Shutterstock, Inc.