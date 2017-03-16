With the future of the Rolling Stones in limbo, singer Mick Jagger kicked off a solo tour of Japan on March 15, 1988, in support of his second album, Primitive Cool.

The eight-show tour marked the first time that any member of the Rolling Stones had visited the country following the group’s aborted 1973 tour, scrapped due to drug-related visa problems. Despite the 15-year absence from the country, the Rolling Stones’ dedicated Japanese fans apparently held no ill will toward Jagger, reports UltimateClassicRock.com

Read More: The Story of Mick Jagger’s First Solo Tour | http://ultimateclassicrock.com/mick-jagger-solo-tour/?trackback=tsmclip

Editorial credit: JStone / Shutterstock.com