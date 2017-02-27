http://www.blabbermouth.net/news/soundgarden-announces-spring-2017-u-s-tour/

Apr. 28 – Tampa, FL – WXTV Rockfest

Apr. 29 – Jacksonville, FL – Welcome To Rockville

Apr. 30 – Ft Myers, FL – Fort Rock Festival

May 03 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

May 05 – Concord, NC – Carolina Rebellion

May 06 – Tuscaloosa, AL – Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre

May 07 – Memphis, TN – Beale Street Music Festival

May 10 – Indianapolis, IN – Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn

May 12 – Council Bluffs, IA – KIWR Rockfest

May 13 – Somerset, WI – Northern Invasion

May 14 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

May 17 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

May 19 – Columbus, OH – Rock on the Range

May 20 – Maryland Heights, MO – KPNT Pointfest

May 22 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

May 25 – Houston, TX – Revention Music Center

May 26 – Dallas, TX – Bomb Factory

May 27 – Pryor, OK – Rocklahoma

