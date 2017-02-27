http://www.blabbermouth.net/news/soundgarden-announces-spring-2017-u-s-tour/
Apr. 28 – Tampa, FL – WXTV Rockfest
Apr. 29 – Jacksonville, FL – Welcome To Rockville
Apr. 30 – Ft Myers, FL – Fort Rock Festival
May 03 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre
May 05 – Concord, NC – Carolina Rebellion
May 06 – Tuscaloosa, AL – Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre
May 07 – Memphis, TN – Beale Street Music Festival
May 10 – Indianapolis, IN – Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn
May 12 – Council Bluffs, IA – KIWR Rockfest
May 13 – Somerset, WI – Northern Invasion
May 14 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
May 17 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre
May 19 – Columbus, OH – Rock on the Range
May 20 – Maryland Heights, MO – KPNT Pointfest
May 22 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
May 25 – Houston, TX – Revention Music Center
May 26 – Dallas, TX – Bomb Factory
May 27 – Pryor, OK – Rocklahoma
