One of the most influential bands in rock music, Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum band SOUNDGARDEN, today announced a North American headline tour that will kick off on May 3 in Atlanta, Georgia at the Fox Theatre. THE PRETTY RECKLESS and THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN will support select dates, reports BlabberMouth.net

Read more at http://www.blabbermouth.net/news/soundgarden-announces-spring-2017-u-s-tour/#iMRGTKhJIHWZVobi.99

Editorial credit: Daniel DeSlover / Shutterstock.com