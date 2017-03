“It’s absolutely true that you get at least two hours more sleep getting laid on the road today versus 15 years ago. No schmoozing. No going out to the club. No having to get something to eat after the club but before the hotel.” Read about it here>

http://bleacherreport.com/articles/2699437-tinderization-of-the-nba-reportedly-helping-players-performance-in-road-games?utm_source=twitter.com&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=programming-national