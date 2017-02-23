Seether Announce ‘Poison the Parish’ Album

February 23, 2017 Rock Daypop
tmp7e50815c-0e0b-4c02-9223-f4d407f7be48.jpg

With plenty of highly anticipated rock albums on the horizon, fans can add Seether to the list as they’ve just announced all the details of their seventh full length effort, Poison the Parish. But wait, there’s more! The band has also issued a music video for the album’s first single, “Let You Down”

Watch the video on LoudWire.com.

Read More: Seether Unveil New Album Details, ‘Let You Down’ Video | http://loudwire.com/seether-poison-the-parish-album-let-you-down-music-video/?trackback=tsmclip

Seether Announce ‘Poison the Parish’ Album, Release ‘Let You Down’ Music Video

Via loudwire.com
Seether have released all the details regarding their seventh full length album, ‘Poison the…
 

Editorial credit: TDC Photography / Shutterstock.com