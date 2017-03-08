SCOTT STAPP Says SCOTT WEILAND’s Death Was A Warning To Him

According to The Pulse Of Radio, ART OF ANARCHY frontman Scott Stapp told Music Radar in a new interview that he was very careful to let the members of the band know that they would not have the same experience with him that they had with the late Scott Weiland, who sang on the group’s first album. Stapp explained: “Scott Weiland left the band prior to his death. They had a falling out and never toured. So the way he affected me was in my approach, knowing that these guys had had a relationship go sour, so I wanted to go out of my way to show these guys I was a humble guy, a team player and to give them a positive influence as well.” – reports BlabberMouth.net

