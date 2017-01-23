“Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper will spend the summer on the road together on a co-headlining tour that will see the two veteran singers sharing a stage in 18 cities across the United States.

The duo’s journey begins July 6 in Hollywood, Fla., and continues into the following month, when they’re scheduled to wrap up Aug. 12 in Houston.” reports UltimateClassicRock.com.

Read More: Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper Announce Summer Tour | http://ultimateclassicrock.com/rod-stewart-cyndi-lauper-tour-2017/?trackback=tsmclip

Editorial credit: landmarkmedia / Shutterstock, Inc.

Editorial credit: Krista Kennell / Shutterstock, Inc.