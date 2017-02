Keith Richards has made a lifelong habit of flirting with disaster and coming out on the winning end, but he’s had a few close calls along the way. On Feb. 27, 1977, he suffered one of his most infamous brushes with the long arm of the law, reports UltimateClassicRock.com

Read More: 40 Years Ago: Revisiting Keith Richards’ Infamous Heroin Bust | http://ultimateclassicrock.com/keith-richards-heroin-bust/?trackback=tsmclip

Editorial credit: lev radin / Shutterstock.com