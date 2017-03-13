Pearl Jam Invite All Drumming Alums to Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction

When Pearl Jam were named as one of this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, there were many who were surprised not to see drummer Dave Abbruzzese’s name mentioned among the inductees, including the drummer himself, who has been vocal about his exclusion. But Pearl Jam are hoping that Abbruzzese, along with all of the band’s drumming alums, will join them at the ceremony when they enter the Rock Hall, reports LoudWire.com.

