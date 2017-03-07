One of Bruce Springsteen’s angriest albums came out on this day in music history.

UltimateClassicRock.com takes a look back at one of Bruce Springsteen’s angriest albums, on this day in Music History.

Around the time of the 2008 economic collapse, Bruce Springsteen was working on a gospel music album. When he found that particular style of music didn’t suit his anger and frustration regarding what he was hearing in the news, and seeing happen to friends and relatives, he scrapped the entire record and started over, reports UltimateClassicRock.com

Editorial credit: Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock.com