New Biography Of Late AC/DC Frontman BON SCOTT Due In The Fall

A new biography based on late AC/DC frontman Bon Scott, titled “Bon – The Last Highway: The Untold Story Of Bon Scott And AC/DC’s Back In Black”, is scheduled for publication later this year. The new release comes from Jesse Fink, who previously wrote the 2015 book “The Youngs: The Brothers Who Built AC/DC”.

