Nancy Wilson’s New Band Roadcase Royale to Make Live Debut at ‘Rock Against MS’ Benefit

Roadcase Royale, the new group that unites Nancy Wilson and a trio of Heart veterans with former Prince vocalist Liv Warfield and lead guitarist Ryan Waters, is set to make its live debut later this month — and for a good cause, reports UltimateClassicRock.com

Editorial credit: Randy Miramontez / Shutterstock.com