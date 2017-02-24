Listen to @PaulMcCartney and @ElvisCostello’s Original ‘My Brave Face’ Demo

With the remastered and expanded edition of his 1989 Flowers in the Dirt album less than a month away, Paul McCartney has posted one of the set’s bonus tracks — the original demo of the LP’s first single “My Brave Face,” one of several songs written with Elvis Costello.

