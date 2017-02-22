Korn Announce Spring 2017 Headline Tour

Korn are in the midst of a world tour that will see them headlining not only in the U.S., but also in Europe and South America this spring.

The band is currently promoting their latest album, The Serenity of Suffering, and will kick off their next leg of touring with back-to-back dates March 5 and 6 in Anaheim, Calif., before they jet off to Zurich, Switzerland to launch their European trek on March 11.

