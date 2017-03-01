Joey Kramer Sizes Up Aerosmith’s Competition

“Everybody is always raving about the Rolling Stones, saying the Stones this and the Stones that. I’ve never cared for the Stones. They never had anything to offer me musically, especially in the drumming department,” Kramer states in an article from UltimateClassicRock.com.

UltimateClassicRock

