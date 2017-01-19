James Hetfield Narrates Porn Themed Documentary

January 19, 2017 Rock Daypop
tmp6a7ec83e-b520-4dcb-a1e3-5d5b806ec370.jpg

Not so far outside the scope of Heavy Metal music, James Hetfield, of Metalica glory, will be narrating a new documentary titled Addicted to Porn: Chasing the Cardboard Butterfly. The Documentary will explore the dangers porn addiction and delves into the impact that pornography has on societies around the globe and how modern technology has made it easier access for youths.

Read More: James Hetfield Narrates ‘Addicted to Porn’ Documentary | http://loudwire.com/james-hetfield-narrates-documentary-addicted-to-porn-chasing-the-cardboard-butterfly/?trackback=tsmclip

James Hetfield Narrates New Documentary ‘Addicted to Porn: Chasing the Cardboard Butterfly’

Via loudwire.com
Metallica’s James Hetfield will lend his vocals as a narrator for the new documentary ‘Addicted…
 

Editorial credit: Sterling Munksgard / Shutterstock, Inc.