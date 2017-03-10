Insane Clown Posse Dish Out Unique Spin on Christina Aguilera’s ‘Beautiful’

March 10, 2017 Rock Daypop

We know you’re anxious for the weekend to start and instead of idly watching the hands of the clock slowly tick by to release you for a couple days, we’ve got something better you can pass the time with. That’s right, it’s time for a little Friday fun with Insane Clown Posse‘s unique take on the Christina Aguilera hit “Beautiful.”, reports LoudWire.com.

The original version of the track features a beautiful piano and string arrangement, setting the foundation for the pop idol to whimsically take listeners away with her jaw-dropping vocal range and self-empowering words.

Read More: Insane Clown Posse Cover Christina Aguilera’s ‘Beautiful’ | http://loudwire.com/insane-clown-posse-christina-aguilera-beautiful/?trackback=tsmclip

Insane Clown Posse Dish Out Unique Spin on Christina Aguilera’s ‘Beautiful’

Via loudwire.com
The Insane Clown Posse have offered up a unique cover version of Christina Aguilera’s smash hit…
 

Editorial credit: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com