Get ready Flint! It’s time for Loudwire Live to return for its 2017 outing! Loudwire Nights affiliate Banana 101.5 has announced the lineup for this year’s music festival, with Halestorm headlining the event on Friday, June 16, writes LoudWsire.com

Halestorm have been touring off of their Into the Wild Life album, and recently released their ReAniMate 3.0 covers EP as they start the transition to working on new music.

Read More: Halestorm to Headline 2017 Loudwire Live Fest in Michigan | http://loudwire.com/halestorm-headline-2017-loudwire-live-fest-michigan/?trackback=tsmclip

Halestorm to Headline 2017 Loudwire Live Fest in Flint, Michigan Via loudwire.com Halestorm will headline the 2017 Loudwire Live Fest in Flint, Michigan this June with support…

Editorial credit: Jack Fordyce / Shutterstock.com