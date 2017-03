GUNS N’ ROSES sold a whopping 353,000 tickets during its recent tour of Australia and New Zealand.

The band also became the first international act to sell out the 74,000-capacity MCG in Melbourne. In addition, 85,000 people saw the band perform over two nights in Sydney.

Read more at http://www.blabbermouth.net/news/guns-n-roses-sold-over-350000-tickets-in-australia-and-new-zealand/#TpFQvSywjMWe2ikk.99

BlabberMouth.net has more on this below.

Editorial credit: yakub88 / Shutterstock.com