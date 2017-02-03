Grohl Won’t be performing at 59th Grammys

February 3, 2017 Rock Daypop
The Recording Academy issued an apology yesterday, stating Earlier this week, we announced that Dave Grohl would be performing with Anderson .Paak and A Tribe Called Quest prior to confirming all participants. Dave Grohl will not be part of this performance. Unfortunately, our announcement was made prematurely. On behalf of The Recording Academy and AEG Ehrlich Productions, we sincerely apologize to all parties involved for our error.” – posted by Loudwire.com

