The iconic artwork Gerald Scarfe created for Pink Floyd‘s The Wall — the original record, the 1982 film adaptation and the various times it’s gone on tour — were crucial towards driving home the brutality of the themes Roger Waters was writing about. Now, many of Scarfe’s paintings from The Wall are being sold, reports UltimateClassicRock.com.

Read More: Gerald Scarfe’s Paintings From Pink Floyd’s ‘The Wall’ Are For Sale | http://ultimateclassicrock.com/gerald-scarfe-pink-floyd-the-wall-sale/?trackback=tsmclip

Editorial credit: Circlephoto / Shutterstock.com