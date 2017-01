Gene Simmons of KISS fame has been booked to for 5 comic con performances. He’ll be leaving his KISS crew members behind for this series of appearances that will span the Spring, Summer and Fall convention seasons. Simmons himself has appeared in many KISS themed comic books from publishers such as Marvel and Image Comics, throughout the decades.

