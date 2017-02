When we left you on Friday long-haired American rockers Foo Fighters had dropped another huge Glastonbury hint by inviting fans to a ‘secret’ gig in Frome, Somerset (not far from Worthy Farm) that night.

It was all very cloak and dagger.

After much noise and confusion the intimate gig went ahead and Dave and co finally put us all out of our misery (not really, it was blindingly obvious wasn’t it?) by confirming they will play the much bigger Pyramid stage on Saturday, 24 June.