It’s Back! Flashback your Friday Night at Golden Nugget for FREE Flashback Fridays. Every week, experience a different tribute artist from the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s! Plus, the night is hosted by your favorite 100.7 WZXL DJs like Scotty, Steve Raymond and Michael James! Wear your old tour t-shirts for prizes and you never know what we have to giveaway on site! Plus, get in on the drink specials. As always PARKING IS FREE at Golden Nugget!

Get there early to get the best seat. Doors open at 8pm, show starts at 9pm at the Golden Nugget Showroom! Get to Golden Nugget early to take advantage of great Happy Hours at Chart House and Vic & Anthony’s.

Happy Hours:

Tuesday – Friday & Sunday: 4PM – 7PM

At the bar & lounge only

Show Schedule:

10/10 – Back in Black (AC/DC tribute)

10/28 – Land of Ozz (Ozzy Ozbourne tribute)

11/4 – Riders on the Storm (Doors tribute)

11/11 – New York’s Finest (The Police tribute)

11/18 – Rumours (Fleetwood Mac tribute)

11/25 – Captain Fantastic (Elton John tribute)

12/2 – Life on Mars (David Bowie tribute)

12/9 – CSN Songs (Crosby, Still and Nash tribute)

12/16 – Hollywood Nights (Bob Seger tribute)

12/30 – Satisfaction (Rolling Stones tribute)

1/6 – B Street (Bruce Springsteen tribute)

1/13 – Completely Unchained (Van Halen tribute)

1/20 – Separate Ways (Journey Tribute)

1/27 – Rockin’ the Paradise (Styx tribute)

2/3 – Wanted DOA (Bon Jovi tribute)

2/10 – Groovin’ (70’s hits tribute)

2/17 – Fooz Fighters (Foo Fighters)

2/24 – Live at the Fillmore (Allman Brothers Band tribute)

3/3 – Stone Velvet (Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver tributes)

3/10 – Beginnings (Chicago tribute)

3/17 – Eaglemania (Eagles tribute)

3/24 – Kashmir (Led Zeppelin tribute)

3/31 – Hot Blooded (Foreigner tribute)