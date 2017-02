A fan of The Exploited was killed outside the band’s recent show in St. Petersburg, Russia. The 27-year-old was reportedly stabbed after attempting to stop a group of neo-Nazis from chanting “zigovat,” which translates to “Sieg Heil.”

According to Life.ru, the tragic incident took place outside St. Petersburg’s Cosmonaut club.

