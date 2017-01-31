DAVE GROHL the First Song He Ever Wrote

Some interesting history comes from BlabberMouth.net about the foundation of Foo Fighters and Dave Grohl’s first song. “According to The Pulse Of Radio, a new clip has surfaced showing FOO FIGHTERS frontman Dave Grohl listening to what is believed to be the first song he ever wrote. The track is called “Gods Look Down” and the segment in which Grohl reviews it was apparently filmed for the FOO FIGHTERS‘ 2014 HBO series “Sonic Highways” but never aired. The clip was uploaded by Barrett Jones, owner of Laundry Room Studios and co-producer of the FOO FIGHTERS‘ self-titled 1995 debut album.” writes BlabberMouth.net

Jones can be seen listening to the track with Grohl in the clip.

Editorial credit: s_bukley / Shutterstock, Inc.