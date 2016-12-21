Dave Abbruzzese Hall of Fame Snub a Travesty

December 21, 2016 Rock Daypop

LoudWire.com reports – “Yesterday (Dec. 20), the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2017 was revealed. While many were excited to see Pearl Jam get the nod in their first year of eligibility, their induction will not come without some controversy. Former drummer Dave Abbruzzese was one of the names left off Pearl Jam’s ballot, and he spoke out when the original nominations were announced earlier this year.”

Read More: Dave Abbruzzese Still Puzzled Over Rock Hall of Fame Snub | http://loudwire.com/pearl-jam-drummer-dave-abbruzzese-rock-hall-snub-travesty/?trackback=tsmclip

Former Pearl Jam Drummer Dave Abbruzzese: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Snub an ‘Absolute Travesty’

Via loudwire.com
Former Pearl Jam drummer Dave Abbruzzese is still wondering why he will not be inducted into the…
 