Contests

AC Harley Davidson Presents ZXL Bike Bash 5/24

AC Harley Davidson Presents ZXL Bike Bash 5/24


April 2, 2017    Shannon Wray

  Now’s the time to call in to win your FREE ZXL 6 packs of

Hank Williams Jr. & Lynyrd Skynyrd at BB&T Pavilion 8/19

Hank Williams Jr. & Lynyrd Skynyrd at BB&T Pavilion 8/19


March 27, 2017    Michael Porter

Williams Jr. & Skynyrd team up this summer on stage in Camden! Enter to win FREE TICKETS from WZXL!

Vans Warped Tour 2017 At BB&T Pavilion 7/7

Vans Warped Tour 2017 At BB&T Pavilion 7/7


March 23, 2017    Michael Porter

The lineup is officially announced so check out who’s coming this summer! Enter to win FREE TICKETS from WZXL!

Primus At Festival Pier 7/29

Primus At Festival Pier 7/29


March 20, 2017    Michael Porter

With special guest Clutch, Primus will be performing live in Philly this summer! Enter to win FREE TICKETS from WZXL!

The Who At Boardwalk Hall 7/22

The Who At Boardwalk Hall 7/22


March 20, 2017    Michael Porter

One of rock’s most legendary & defining bands comes to AC this summer! You can win FREE TICKETS from 100.7 WZXL!

View more  
  • Bob Wiley

    wondering if your giving away any tickets for steely dan?

  • Cookie van Note

    How can I get tickets for the Bike Bash

    • Shannon Wray

      Just call 370-1007 any week day. We are giving tickets away 3-5 times daily during mornings, mid days and afternoons right up until the show!

    • Rob Garcia

      Cookie, we are giving away ZXL Bike Bash tickets EVERY WEEKDAY muiltiple times a day during morning drive “ZXL Morning Show with JoJo & Scotty, mid days and afternoon drive with Steve Raymond. Just call 370-1007 and tell them you want your Bike Bash tickets!

  • Dena Reciniello

    Can I call anytime to enter to win tickets for Ohio?

  • Dena Reciniello

    Did I miss chance to win Lynyrd Skynyrd tickets

    • Shannon Wray

      no there are more chances this week with JoJo & Scotty in the morning

    • Rob Garcia

      no! JoJo & Scotty are giving them away all week! plus, you can enter above on the contest page

  • Donald menzoni

    When do they give bike bash tickets away