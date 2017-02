If you’ve ever seen Chris Jericho in the wrestling ring you know that he’s one of the most intense and entertaining performers ever to grace the ring of Professional Wrestling, and he brings that intensity to the stage with no more proof than his performance with Gus G and Metal Allegiance covering Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘I Don’t Know’

UltimateClassicRock.com has more below.

Editorial credit: CarlaVanWagoner / Shutterstock.com