Brad Whitford (of Aerosmith) turns 65

February 23, 2017 Rock Daypop
Anyone familiar with Aerosmith history knows Brad Whitford is one of the most selfless, magnanimous and, as a result, underrated guitar heroes in classic rock history. While fellow guitar slinger Joe Perry paired with Aerosmith mouthpiece Steven Tyler to hog the spotlight like a sequel to Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, Whitford seemed content to accept a secondary role from the very start.

UltimateClassicRock

Via twitter.com
Happy 65th birthday to @Aerosmith‘s Brad Whitford! trib.al/kIXuPQF pic.twitter.com/XPK2ZnIXGj