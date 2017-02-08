BonJovi Announce Show Downloads for 2017 Tour

“Starting with tonight’s opener in Greenville, S.C., Bon Jovi will be offering show downloads for each concert — a revenue stream that’s been opened up by a wide variety of artists over the years, but one that, in this case, comes with a keepsake tchotchke in the form of an ‘exclusive USB bracelet.’ ” reports UltimateClassicRock.com

