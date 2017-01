9th annual At The Shore Wine & Craft Beer Tasting Art Show. Wednesday, February 8, 2017. 5-8 p.m. NEW for 2017-excellent selection of craft beers. Proceeds to benefit Local Hospitality students from Stockton, Atlantic Cape Community College, Fairleigh Dickinson University at ACCC. Held at the Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University. Free parking at Wave Parking Garage. Tickets $25 in advance, $30 at door. Tickets available at eventbrite.com.