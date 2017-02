Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers 40th Anniversary Show! 2nd Added Show!

Saturday July 29th

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

Special Guest: Peter Wolf

On-Sale: Monday February 13, 2017 12 Noon*

Listen to WIN EM’ BEFORE YOU CAN BUY EM’ on ZXL this week!

JoJo & Scotty will announce the ZXL Tom Petty Featured Song Of The DAY@ 6:15-7:15-8:15am

Be the lucky 40th (Anniversary) Caller on the Rockline 370-1007 to win! It’s that easy!