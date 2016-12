“Fisher was only 19 years old when she became intergalactically famous as Princess Leia in the Star Wars movies,” NPR’s Andrew Limbong reports.

Details>http://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2016/12/27/507109015/carrie-fisher-actress-beloved-for-playing-princess-leia-dies-at-60?utm_source=twitter.com&utm_campaign=npr&utm_medium=social&utm_term=nprnews