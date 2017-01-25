A history of Mexican-American Classic Rockers

An interesting piece, put together, by UltimateClassicRock.com exploring some of the most prolific Mexican- American classic rockers in the history of the genre. “Contributions from European and African traditions only tell part of rock ‘n’ roll’s story. There are many ties to Mexico, as well, as our gallery of notable Mexican-American musicians shows.” reports UltimateClassicRock.com.

