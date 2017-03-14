35 Years Ago: Metallica Play Their First-Ever Concert

They’d go on to bang a billion heads, but in the beginning, Metallica were just another rag-tag bunch of kids with their amps cranked into overdrive — and on March 14, 1982, they took the stage together for the very first time.

The date’s preserved for posterity at Metallica’s official site, where a dot on their timeline notes that the band’s lineup at the time — frontman James Hetfield, bassist Ron McGovney, guitarist Dave Mustaine and drummer Lars Ulrich — performed at the Radio City club in Anaheim, reports UltimateClassicRock.com

