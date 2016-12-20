2017 AC Polar Bear Plunge

Join the movement! Shiver for a Cause during the 2017 Atlantic City Polar Bear Plunge in front of Resorts Casino Hotel at the beach at Landshark Bar & Grill- on New Year’s Day – 1/1/2017! Join JoJo & Scotty from 100.7 WZXL as they host the big freeze starting at 12noon, which benefits the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America.

Preregister at www.AtlanticCityPolarBearClub.com and for $25, you receive a Polar Bear long sleeve t-shirt, entry into the prize raffle at Resorts Casino (which includes 1 night stay, dinner and a show for 2) and a Finishers Certificate.

Mayor Don Guardian will be doing the countdown at noon as the Polar Bears make their annual Plunge to welcome in the New Year.

The funds donated during today’s Atlantic City Polar Bear Plunge allow MSAA to provide free, vital services and support to the MS community, including safety and mobility equipment; a Helpline with trained specialists; cooling accessories for heat-sensitive individuals; MRI funding; educational programs, videos and publications; and a Lending Library, among other programs and services.

If you are unable to attend the plunge today but would still like to support MSAA, please visit their website at http://mymsaa.org/ to find out how you can donate and support MSAA’s mission to Improve Lives Today!