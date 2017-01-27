100.7 ZXL presents AC Beer & Music Festival

Call it Celebration of the Suds….Call it your annual “get together with the crew”. Just whatever you do, buy tickets sooner rather than later because 100.7 ZXL presents Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival WILL SELL OUT! This year, the dates are March 31st and April 1st as always at the AC Convention Center….. Sessions include: Fri 8p-12am, Sat 12n-4pm and Sat 6p-10pm.

Bands include Flogging Molly – Session One, Front Bottoms – Session Two and Streetlight Manifesto – Session Three! Tickets are on sale NOW!

You want more info? check out below.